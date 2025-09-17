Poll: Hebron“Emirate” Plan Faces Overwhelming Public Rejection, Fears Of Division

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Beit Sahour, West Bank/ PNN/

A new public opinion poll has found that an Israeli-backed proposal to establish a local“emirate” in Hebron is overwhelmingly opposed by residents, who fear it could deepen internal divisions and undermine prospects for Palestinian statehood.

The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO) under the direction of Dr. Nabil Kukali between Sept. 10–13, interviewed 200 randomly selected residents across Hebron Governorate.

According to the findings, 71% of respondents said they reject the idea outright, while only 2% voiced full support. Some 70.5% expressed anger or concern over Israel's reported plans, and 73% warned the initiative would lead to the partition of the West Bank.

Family rule seen as worse than PA governance

The poll found that 70.5% of participants believe rule by local clans would be worse than administration under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Only 5% thought it would be better, while 10.5% said it would make no difference. A majority - 61.8% - said they preferred the PA to remain the governing authority, while just 4.1% supported the“emirate” option.

Strong emotional backlash

Reactions to the plan were largely negative, with 37% reporting anger and outright rejection, and another 33.5% saying they felt anxious or cautious. By contrast, only 3.5% welcomed the idea.

Motives attributed to Israel

Nearly half of respondents (45.5%) said the main purpose of the project was to fragment Palestinian society, while 21.5% believed it was tied to security considerations and 20.5% cited political control.

Threat to statehood and daily life

More than half (51.5%) said an“emirate” in Hebron would inevitably divide the West Bank. A further 21.5% said it would contribute to partition“to some extent.” In terms of the two-state solution, 54% said the project would kill it entirely, and 18% said it would significantly weaken it.

On a personal level, 76% said the plan would worsen daily life, particularly economically. Only 6.5% expected any improvement.

Trust and options for response

The survey revealed mixed confidence in the ability of Palestinians to counter the initiative: 27% expressed strong confidence, 19% some confidence, while more than half voiced little or no trust.

When asked about the best response, 41.5% pointed to strengthening national unity, 18.5% preferred international diplomatic pressure, and 17% supported peaceful popular resistance.

U.S. stance viewed as biased

A striking 72.5% said they expect the United States to fully back Israel if the plan moves forward. Very few believed Washington would remain neutral.

Emigration fears

The poll also found that three in ten residents would consider leaving Hebron if the emirate were imposed, underscoring anxieties about security and livelihoods.

Broad-based sampling

The sample included residents from Hebron city (16.5%), Yatta (13%), Dura (10.5%), Halhoul (9%), and other towns, villages, and refugee camps across the governorate. Men accounted for 67.5% of respondents and women 32.5%.

Dr. Kukali said the findings highlight“sweeping popular rejection” of the proposal, describing it as an Israeli attempt to entrench internal divisions and weaken Palestinian aspirations for independence.

Methodology

The survey was conducted through randomized phone interviews using a Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system, with a 62% response rate - considered relatively high for phone-based studies.

Conclusion

The poll underscores a clear consensus in Hebron against the“emirate” plan. Residents fear it could fragment the West Bank, worsen living conditions, and extinguish hopes for Palestinian statehood. At the same time, the results point to a widespread belief that national unity remains the most effective tool to confront the initiative.