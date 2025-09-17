QSE Index Gains 44.12 Points At Beginning Of Wednesday's Trading
Figures from QSE showed a positive performance in most sectors, as the Banking and Financial Services sector rose by 0.58%, Industrial by 0.34%, Real Estate by 0.28%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.19%, Telecoms by 0.11%, and Insurance by 0.01%, while Transportation recorded a negative performance of 0.12%.
At 10:00 AM, QSE recorded 4,259 transactions worth QAR 92.856 million, and distributed over 40.217 million shares.QSE banking sector Financial Services
