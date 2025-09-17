Stable Weather Pattern Brings Mild Conditions Until Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- Moderate weather is forecast to prevail on Wednesday across the highlands and plains, while hotter conditions affect the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, and northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active, particularly in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's forecast, this pattern will persist through Saturday. Most regions will enjoy mild and comfortable weather, while heat remains concentrated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds maintaining dominance.Wednesday's highs and lows are forecast at 32 C and 18 C in eastern Amman, 30 C and 16 C in western Amman, 27 C and 14 C in the northern highlands, and 28 C and 15 C in the Sharah highlands.Desert regions will see 36 C by day and 18 C at night, while the plains record 33 C and 18 C. The northern Jordan Valley will reach 37 C and 22 C, the southern Jordan Valley 38 C and 28 C, the Dead Sea 37 C and 24 C, and Aqaba 37 C and 25 C.