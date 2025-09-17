Narendra Modi Turns 75: Here's How You Can Wish The PM A Happy Birthday On September 17

MENAFN - Live Mint): Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday today, September 17. Born in 1950 in Mehsana, Gujarat, PM Modi has emerged as one of the most influential leaders globally. The Bharatiya Janata Party units and governments across the country have announced a series of plans.

As wishes pour in from across the world, here's how you can wish PM Modi a happy birthday too:



PM Modi, an ardent social media user, can be reached on various online platforms, such as X, Instagram , and Facebook. Well-wishers and fans can either tag him in their wishes or send a direct message to the Prime Minister. People can also send birthday wishes to the PM using the 'NaMo' app. The wishes can be shared on the NaMo App as 'Video Shubkamna' and 'Family E Card'.



Click on 'Video Shubkamna' banner on NaMo App

Select the 'Upload Video' button to either upload an existing video or record a new one with your birthday wishes for PM Modi.

Click 'Next' Choose the appropriate video greeting category and 'Post Video'

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

The BJP and its supporters celebrate Modi's birthday as Sewa Diwas (Day of Service) with various social service activities, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and health camps.

The BJP will organise over two-week-long "Sewa Pakhwada" from 17 September. As per the plan, the BJP will organise events across the country during the 'Sewa Pakhwada' to be observed till 2 October, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Under this initiative, activities such as blood donation camps, health check-up camps, cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, exhibitions, dialogue programmes, distribution of assistive devices to persons with disabilities, 'Modi Vikas Marathon', sports festivals, and drawing competitions will be held.

BJP's Yuva Morcha (youth wing) will organise 'Namo Yuva run' across 75 cities, with more than 10,000 participants in each rally.