Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zurich Opens Drop-In Centre For Non-Resident Drug Addicts


2025-09-16 11:07:41
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In response to the increasing use of drugs in public spaces, the city of Zurich will open a temporary drug consumption room for drug addicts from outside the city. This content was published on September 16, 2025 - 15:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Zürich eröffnet Anlaufstelle für auswärtige Drogenabhängige Original Read more: Zürich eröffnet Anlaufstelle für auswärtige Drogenabhängig

For non-resident addicts, there is no alternative to consumption of drugs in public spaces resulting in police evictions, the city announced on Tuesday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The existing services offered by the contact and drop-in centres are only aimed at residents of Zurich. The proposed“Room for Consumption and Sorting” on Bederstrasse will open on October 1. It will initially offers out-of-town drug consumers a place of retreat. Afterwards, the addicts will be referred to their communities of origin.

More More Swiss Politics Changing drug use forces cities to come up with new solutions

This content was published on Oct 4, 2023 Swiss cities are adapting their drug policies in the face of new forms of drug use.

Read more: Changing drug use forces cities to come up with new solution

MENAFN16092025000210011054ID1110071827

