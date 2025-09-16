Zurich Opens Drop-In Centre For Non-Resident Drug Addicts
For non-resident addicts, there is no alternative to consumption of drugs in public spaces resulting in police evictions, the city announced on Tuesday.
The existing services offered by the contact and drop-in centres are only aimed at residents of Zurich. The proposed“Room for Consumption and Sorting” on Bederstrasse will open on October 1. It will initially offers out-of-town drug consumers a place of retreat. Afterwards, the addicts will be referred to their communities of origin.More More Swiss Politics Changing drug use forces cities to come up with new solutions
This content was published on Oct 4, 2023 Swiss cities are adapting their drug policies in the face of new forms of drug use.Read more: Changing drug use forces cities to come up with new solution
