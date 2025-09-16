Zurich Opens Drop-In Centre For Non-Resident Drug Addicts

Deutsch de Zürich eröffnet Anlaufstelle für auswärtige Drogenabhängige Original Read more: Zürich eröffnet Anlaufstelle für auswärtige Drogenabhängig

In response to the increasing use of drugs in public spaces, the city of Zurich will open a temporary drug consumption room for drug addicts from outside the city. This content was published on September 16, 2025 - 15:58 2 minutes

For non-resident addicts, there is no alternative to consumption of drugs in public spaces resulting in police evictions, the city announced on Tuesday.

The existing services offered by the contact and drop-in centres are only aimed at residents of Zurich. The proposed“Room for Consumption and Sorting” on Bederstrasse will open on October 1. It will initially offers out-of-town drug consumers a place of retreat. Afterwards, the addicts will be referred to their communities of origin.

