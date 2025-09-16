Narendra Modi's 75Th Birthday: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes By The Prime Minister

PM Modi's 75th birthday: Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi has journeyed from humble beginnings to becoming a three-time Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy.

Today marks the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of India's most influential leaders. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi has journeyed from humble beginnings to becoming a three-time Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy. Over the years, his vision, governance style, and powerful words have inspired millions in India and across the gloabe.

On this occasion, we revisit 10 of his most inspirational quotes that reflect his philosophy, leadership, and values.

"We walk together, we move together, we think together, we resolve together, and together we take this country forward."

"Good governance with good intentions is the hallmark of our government. Implementation with integrity is our core passion."

"Federalism is no longer the fault line of Centre-State relations but the definition of a new partnership of Team India."

"Each one of us has both; good and evil virtues. Those who decide to focus on the good ones succeed in life."

"Social media is reducing social barriers. It connects people on the strength of human values, not identities."

"I have always believed in evolving a consensus before taking any major decision."

"A national festival is an occasion to refine and rebuild the national character."

"If you call yourself a leader, then you have to be decisive. If you're decisive, then you have the chance to be a leader. These are two sides to the same coin."

"For me, my secularism is, India first. I say, the philosophy of my party is 'Justice to all. Appeasement to none.' This is our secularism."

"E-governance is easy governance, effective governance, and also economic governance. E-governance paves the way for good governance."