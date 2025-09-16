Pie Partners With Investengine To Make Pension Tax Relief Easy
UK taxpayers miss out on £1.3 billion in pension tax relief every year because the process is so complex. Today, Pie Money Limited and InvestEngine announce a partnership to fix that allowing higher and additional rate taxpayers to claim their full pension tax relief directly from their InvestEngine dashboard.
LONDON, United Kingdom - 16th September, 2025 - UK taxpayers miss out on £1.3 billion in pension tax relief every year because the process is so complex. Today, Pie Money Limited and InvestEngine announce a partnership to fix that allowing higher and additional rate taxpayers to claim their full pension tax relief directly from their InvestEngine dashboard.
Fixing a Broken System
Claiming pension tax relief has traditionally been slow, confusing, and manual requiring phone calls to HMRC and multiple forms. Pie's new integration eliminates those pain points.
“Tax relief shouldn't require a degree in tax law,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“With our partnership, InvestEngine users can claim their full pension relief in minutes, not months. It's your money. Claim it.”
Seamless Experience for Investors
With this integration, InvestEngine users can:
See exactly how much tax relief they're owed.
Submit their claim in just a few clicks.
Get real-time updates on claim progress.
Avoid HMRC hold times and paperwork entirely.
“We've always focused on making investing simple,” said Richard Brain, CEO of InvestEngine.“Now, thanks to Pie, we're making tax relief just as effortless for our users.”
A Big Step for Tax Tech
This partnership marks a milestone in simplifying financial services. By embedding tax relief into the investment platform, Pie and InvestEngine are making it easier for UK taxpayers to boost their retirement savings.
InvestEngine users can log in today and start claiming their pension tax relief. Learn more at .
About Pie
Pie Money Limited, founded by Tommy Mcnally, is a UK-focused fintech making tax simple, stress-free, and accurate. Its platform provides real-time tax projections, HMRC submissions, and integrated financial planning tools, trusted by thousands across the UK.
About InvestEngine
InvestEngine is a leading UK investment platform offering low-cost, flexible portfolios for individuals and businesses. The company's mission is to make investing accessible and simple for everyone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment