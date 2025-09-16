Pie Partners With Investengine To Make Pension Tax Relief Easy

MENAFN - GetNews)



LONDON, United Kingdom - 16th September, 2025 - UK taxpayers miss out on £1.3 billion in pension tax relief every year because the process is so complex. Today, Pie Money Limited and InvestEngine announce a partnership to fix that allowing higher and additional rate taxpayers to claim their full pension tax relief directly from their InvestEngine dashboard.

Fixing a Broken System

Claiming pension tax relief has traditionally been slow, confusing, and manual requiring phone calls to HMRC and multiple forms. Pie's new integration eliminates those pain points.

“Tax relief shouldn't require a degree in tax law,” said Tommy Mcnally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“With our partnership, InvestEngine users can claim their full pension relief in minutes, not months. It's your money. Claim it.”

Seamless Experience for Investors

With this integration, InvestEngine users can:



See exactly how much tax relief they're owed.

Submit their claim in just a few clicks.

Get real-time updates on claim progress. Avoid HMRC hold times and paperwork entirely.

“We've always focused on making investing simple,” said Richard Brain, CEO of InvestEngine.“Now, thanks to Pie, we're making tax relief just as effortless for our users.”

A Big Step for Tax Tech

This partnership marks a milestone in simplifying financial services. By embedding tax relief into the investment platform, Pie and InvestEngine are making it easier for UK taxpayers to boost their retirement savings.

InvestEngine users can log in today and start claiming their pension tax relief. Learn more at .

About Pie

Pie Money Limited, founded by Tommy Mcnally, is a UK-focused fintech making tax simple, stress-free, and accurate. Its platform provides real-time tax projections, HMRC submissions, and integrated financial planning tools, trusted by thousands across the UK.

About InvestEngine

InvestEngine is a leading UK investment platform offering low-cost, flexible portfolios for individuals and businesses. The company's mission is to make investing accessible and simple for everyone.