Children Injured In Zaporizhzhia Attack Remain In Intensive Care

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"The children who were injured as a result of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia are in intensive care. Their condition is serious but stable. Doctors operated on the injured 4-year-old and 17-year-old girls at night," Fedorov said.

It is noted that the children were taken to the hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds.

Currently, their condition is stable, but the younger victim still needs surgery.

As reported, a total of 18 people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia, and one person died from their injuries.

Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia damages 10 apartment blocks, 12 private homes

At night, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, striking the Komunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city. Multi-story buildings, private houses, service stations, auto repair shops, and industrial premises were damaged.

Illustrative photo