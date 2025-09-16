Pakistani Canadian Creator Ashad Shakeel Emerges As A Rising Entertainment Personality With Multiple Viral Videos

MENAFN - GetNews)Ashad Shakeel is quickly establishing himself as one of the most watchable new voices in online comedy. Known for his sharp sense of humour and ability to turn everyday moments into relatable sketches, the Pakistani-Canadian creator is building a loyal following across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Several of his reels have already crossed the million-view mark, with one climbing past six million and another surpassing one million. Many of his reels also routinely reach hundreds of thousands of views.







Ashad first entered the entertainment scene in 2019 with his debut singles On My Mind and G.A.N.G., early projects that hinted at his creative range. In 2024, he shifted focus to LondonHubTV, a community-driven platform in London, Ontario, that quickly surpassed 20,000 followers and drew coverage from outlets including Rappers Related, Canada's Underground Kings, and The Hotspot TV. Although the page was paused earlier this year, its rapid growth has helped establish Shakeel's industry connections and credibility in digital media.

By January 2025, Ashad shifted his focus to his personal account and began producing a steady stream of comedic skits, POV humour, and culturally infused storytelling. His Instagram account has since grown with more than 2.5 million views in the past 30 days alone.

What distinguishes Ashad's work is not only the humour itself, but the way it reflects cultural nuance and relatability. His skits echo the rhythms of daily life, capturing awkward encounters, shared generational quirks, and cultural moments that feel both specific and universal. By blending comedy with sharp instincts about online engagement, he has tapped into growing Gen-Z and millennial audiences who see themselves in his content.

As his following continues to expand globally, Ashad is proving himself to be more than a viral sensation. His trajectory suggests that his momentum is only the beginning, with opportunities for larger collaborations and new formats.

More information is available at . He can be found on Instagram and Snapchat at @ashadshakeeel, on TikTok at @ashadshakeelyt, and on YouTube at @ashadshakeel.