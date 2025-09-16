Belgian Chief Of Defence Visits Martyrs' Memorial In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 16 (Petra) – Belgian Chief of Defence General Frederik Vansina and an accompanying delegation on Tuesday visited the Martyrs' Memorial in Amman, where they were received by the Director of Military Media.
The visiting delegation was briefed on the history, symbolism, and values represented by the memorial, which was established in honor of the nation's fallen heroes.
During the visit, General Vansina laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and toured the memorial's facilities, viewing exhibits and weapons that narrate the story of Jordan's modern state-building and the development of its armed forces over the years. The memorial stands as a landmark commemorating the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in defense of the homeland.
At the end of the visit, the guest wrote an entry in the memorial's VIP visitors' book.
