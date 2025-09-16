Simsi Partners With Upstate Crime Analysis Center To Expand Crime Prevention Platform With Microsoft Support

Simsi Public Safety Technology

Upstate Crime Analysis Center

- Joel Caplan, Co-founder of SimsiGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simsi, a data-driven public safety software company, is expanding its community-led, evidence-based crime prevention work in the Carolinas through support from Microsoft's Justice and Community Safety Initiative.In partnership with the University of South Carolina – Upstate and the Upstate Crime Analysis Center (UCAC) , the project will engage city and county governments throughout the Carolinas. While rooted in Upstate South Carolina, the work is designed to have national impact by building data analytics capacity, piloting responsible uses of artificial intelligence (AI), and creating training materials designed for various audiences to make it easier for communities everywhere to adopt data-informed approaches to safety.At the center of the initiative is ActionHub, Simsi's collaboration and place-based project management platform that enables local“Hubs” of stakeholders, from municipal leaders and nonprofits to police or public health agencies, to coordinate resources and actions without losing their independence. ActionHub also includes a Learning Center offering free micro-courses on core public safety and data analytics topics, as well as professional training and insights to strengthen decision-making across agencies.“This partnership is about more than just data,” said Joel Caplan, Co-founder of Simsi.“It's about shifting the conversation around public safety, giving communities the tools they need to engage meaningfully with crime prevention and take shared ownership of solutions.”Work is already underway, and the initiative will continue rolling out over the coming months, with training sessions and ActionHubs launching before the end of the year.Key outcomes will include:- Building data analytics capacity to advance community-centered justice and safety- Activating local ActionHubs for cross-agency collaboration and problem-solving- Providing hands-on online and in-person training and certification for local community leaders, students, analysts, and other professionals- Reducing crime through proactive, data-driven prevention activities and less reliance on enforcementProven Results: Previous deployments of Simsi's framework have already produced measurable results in cities nationwide and abroad.- Newark, NJ: 35% reduction in gun violence, 40% fewer stolen vehicles- Atlantic City, NJ: 63% drop in robberies- Fayetteville, NC: 35% fewer auto break-ins, 11% decline in violent crime- Dallas, TX: 16% fewer homicides, RTM enacted into city code- Kansas City, MO: 22% decrease in aggravated violence, $4.9M in public-cost savings- Essex, UK: 47% fewer violent crimes, $10 ROI for every $1 investedSupport from Microsoft will enable Simsi to expand adoption of its DICETM Public Safety framework, increasing the accessibility of data-informed, community-engaged, and evidence-based strategies for local governments and NGOs across the U.S.About SimsiSimsi provides public safety technology that helps communities use data to inform public safety strategies. Its flagship platform is used by governments, businesses, and nonprofits to enhance collaboration, improve trust, and reduce harm through proactive, place-based interventions.About the Upstate Crime Analysis CenterThe Upstate Crime Analysis Center (UCAC), part of the University of South Carolina – Upstate and housed at USC Upstate Greenville, is a regional hub for training and educational programs, collaboration, and research in crime analysis and evidence-based policing. UCAC serves students, law enforcement professionals, and community stakeholders across South Carolina's Upstate. Its mission is to advance education and increase visibility in crime analysis and evidence-based policing throughout the region.

