Applicant Tracking System Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Oracle, Icims, SAP, Workday, Bullhorn, Greenhouse Software, Smartrecruiters, UKG, ADP, And Jobvite
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|291
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|3.28 billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|4.88 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities for Players in Applicant Tracking System Market Applicant Tracking System Market, by Offering, 2025 Vs. 2030 Applicant Tracking System Market, by Applications, 2025 Vs. 2030 Applicant Tracking System Market, by Deployment Type, 2025 Vs. 2030 Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization Size, 2025 Vs. 2030 Applicant Tracking System Market, by Vertical, 2025 Vs. 2030 Applicant Tracking System Market: Regional Scenario
Market Overview and Industry Trends
- Drivers
- Automation of Recruitment Workflows Accelerates Ats Adoption Rise in Remote Hiring & Global Talent Access Candidate Experience as Differentiator Enhanced Reporting & Compliance
- Data Privacy and Compliance Constraints
- Global Gig-Hiring Modules Unlock Regional and Emerging Market Growth Cloud-Native Architectures Enable Scalable, Global Ats Deployment Increasing Penetration of Social Media & Internet Emergence of Data Analytics in Recruitment
- Feature-Sprawl Commoditization in Crowded Field Implementing Ats Solutions in Existing Infrastructure
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Growing HVAC Partnered with Bullhorn to Increase Transparency Across Their Business Case Study 2: Wistia Achieved Scalable Hr Success with Comprehensive Human Resource Information System Case Study 3: Shortlist Recruitment Drove Global Efficiency with Zoho's Cloud-Based Ats Platform Case Study 4: Manpower Malta Boosted Recruitment Efficiency and Candidate Quality with Manatal's Ats Platform Case Study 5: Ceipal Enabled Managed Staffing to Increase Submissions and Reduce Costs During COVID-19
Impact of AI/Gen AI on Applicant Tracking System Market
- Vendor Initiative
- Clearcompany Greenhouse Software
- Use Case 1: NFL Dominates High-Volume Hiring, Cuts Time-To-Fill by 24% with Greenhouse AI-Powered Features Use Case 2: Glow Networks Leverages Clearcompany's AI-Enabled Ats to Scale Tech Hiring Post-Acquisition
Competitive Landscape
- Strategies Adopted by Key Players Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024 Market Share Analysis Product/Brand Comparison Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics of Key Vendors Competitive Scenario
Company Profiles
Major Players
- Oracle ICIMS SAP Workday, Inc. Bullhorn Greenhouse Software Smartrecruiters UKG Inc. ADP Jobvite
Other Players
- Peoplefluent Paychex Inc. Cornerstone Clearcompany Bamboohr Infor Zoho Corporation Jazzhr Ceipal Breezyhr Lever Oorwin Skeeled Manatal Hirelogy Pinpoint
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Applicant Tracking System Market Forecast to 2030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment