Refreshed Datapath UK demo room features Absen LED, latest B-Tech mounts and SPF control room consoles
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Datapath has added to its global network of demo and training facilities with a comprehensive refresh of its new demo facility at its Derby, UK headquarters.
Datapath have teamed up with Absen, B-Tech AV Mounts, and SPF Consoles to demonstrate a complete control room solution of video processing and distribution, LED video wall displays, mounts, CCTV, and consoles — giving visitors to their head office a dedicated experience of a control room set-up and the chance to explore and experience solutions created for their specific needs.
The updated demo and training facility is one of 15 venues across the world covering APAC, EMEA and the Americas.
Similarly to these global sites, the UK HQ centre is driven by Datapath’s powerful Aetria solution, showing the latest advances in the management and control of multi-source, multi-endpoint video, including ‘operator video walls’ and the latest Touch control interface. With leading manufacturers coming together to provide complete user solutions, customers and end users have the convenience of seeing how all elements harmonize in a ‘real use’ environment.
With a wealth of video content aligned with numerous verticals — including utilities, traffic management, defence and others — users can feel immersed in a familiar environment while experiencing all the user benefits that Aetria provides.
Managing video processing and content in the Datapath HQ demo room will be a VSN V3-11 video wall processor, Aetria workstation, Aligo Workstation, plus Aligo TX100 and Aligo RX100 KVM solutions.
With the vast increase in the volumes of video data now required in today’s control rooms, there are huge challenges around how critical information is made available to operators, both inside and outside the control room. As the data volume increases, solutions like Datapath’s Aetria are needed to help operators make sense of it, allowing ‘anything, anywhere’ video management.
Adam Marsden, Datapath Regional Sales Manager for UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltics said: “Aetria offers the ultimate in Control Room video management, and thanks to our alliance with quality manufacturers such as Absen, B-Tech and SPF Consoles, visitors can see firsthand how vital control room elements work in harmony while experiencing everything in a real-time environment.
“Aetria is a solution that needs to be experienced to appreciate the full scope of its benefits, and we look forward to welcoming our partners, along with their customers, to our UK HQ for a bespoke demonstration tailored to their unique requirements.”
