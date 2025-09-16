Glow Lifetech Expands MOD And .Decimal Brands In Saskatchewan Market, Advancing National Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the expansion of its MODTM and .decimalTM brands in Saskatchewan, marking another important step forward in the Company's national growth strategy.

Expanding National Footprint

Building on strong commercial momentum with key accounts in Ontario and the successful entry into New Brunswick earlier this year, Glow is now launching its brand portfolio into Saskatchewan's cannabis retail market, representing the Company's first major push into Western Canada. The Company has secured 10 product listings across its MODTM and .decimalTM brands, unlocking a new long-term revenue stream while reinforcing its strategy to leverage its success in Ontario to scale nationally in a disciplined and strategic way.

"Expanding into Saskatchewan marks another significant milestone for Glow as we continue executing our growth strategy, leveraging our success in Ontario to unlock new markets across Canada," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "We are seeing momentum compound across the business with wins at key retailers, successful product innovation, and additional provinces coming online. Based on this progress, we remain confident in our ability to drive continued growth in the quarters ahead."

Momentum Building in Q3

Glow's Saskatchewan expansion follows a major customer win announced in August1, underscoring the compounding effect of its commercial momentum. With MODTM now firmly established among Ontario's leading oil brands2, the Company is executing a dual growth strategy: deepening penetration with Ontario retailers while strategically expanding into new provinces.

Glow's commercial progress in Q3 reflects the strength of its disciplined growth strategy, combining expanded retail distribution, new provincial launches, and continued product innovation, all reinforcing the fundamentals of the business. These achievements highlight the scalability of Glow's model and position the Company to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

