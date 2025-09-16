Aptech Learning Partners With Franchisebazar To Broaden Educational Access Across India

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 16, 2025 12:40 am - The strategic alliance is intended to boost outreach in emerging markets and unlock entrepreneurial opportunities in the IT, Hardware and Networking, Banking, and Cybersecurity skilling sectors

Bengaluru, 16/09/2025: Aptech Learning, a leading provider of career-oriented education in IT, banking, hardware, networking, and cybersecurity, and a training brand of Aptech Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with FranchiseBAZAR to expand its centre presence and franchise network across India. Aptech Limited is a leading vocational training and skilling company operating over 800 centres in 200+ cities worldwide.

With the Indian government's focus on skilling and employment, their initiatives aim to train 20 lakh youth over five years and upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Aptech Learning's programs in areas like AI, cybersecurity, hardware and networking, and banking are aligned with these national objectives, offering students industry-relevant and futureproof skills.

FranchiseBAZAR is India's leading franchise consulting company, helping businesses find the right opportunities and assisting brands in their expansion. Operated by Sparkleminds, FranchiseBAZAR acts as a bridge between franchisors and potential investors across various sectors such as education, retail, F&B, wellness, and many more. With a robust online platform and experienced consultants, they offer services like franchise matchmaking, business advisory, and franchise marketing support. Their mission is to simplify entrepreneurship by making franchising accessible, structured, and profitable.

Mr. Amit Nahar, Founder & CEO of FranchiseBAZAR, commented,“We are delighted to partner with Aptech Learning, a pioneer in vocational education and skill development. This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to bring world-class training programs to untapped cities, where the appetite for quality education is growing rapidly. With our deep expertise in franchise development and market expansion, we aim to identify and onboard passionate entrepreneurs who can champion Aptech Learning's mission locally. Together, we will not only expand Aptech's footprint but also create sustainable businesses that contribute to India's skilling revolution.”

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, and Whole time Director at Aptech Limited, stated,“Our partnership with FranchiseBAZAR marks a significant step in Aptech Learning's expansion strategy. With India's digital transformation creating new demand for skilled professionals across sectors, it is critical that we reach learners where they are-not just in metros but also in high-potential regional markets. We are looking for a strong network that will help us to identify the right partners, align with our vision, and scale with quality. This collaboration can also open doors for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to build a meaningful business in the vocational training, skilling and education sector.”

This partnership between Aptech Learning and FranchiseBAZAR marks a strategic leap towards democratizing access to skills-based education across India. By expanding into untapped Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, the collaboration empowers local entrepreneurs and strengthens the brand's footprint. With India's digital economy growing rapidly, this initiative ensures that future-ready training reaches aspiring professionals nationwide, bridging the skills gap and fostering inclusive growth.

