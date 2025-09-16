Zandvoort, Singapore To Host F1 Sprints For First Time In 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Zandvoort, Singapore and Montreal will host sprint races for the first time in 2026, Formula One and the sport's governing body the FIA announced on Tuesday.

These three venues will join Shanghai and Miami, which have staged the Saturday dashes for the past two seasons, and Silverstone, which last hosted a sprint in 2021.

Next season will be the sixth year of the sprint format which has proved a popular addition to a race weekend.

Sprint qualifying takes place on Friday after the first practice session, with the sprint race and qualifying for Sunday's main grand prix on the Saturday.

Sprint race winners get eight points down to one point for the driver fiinshing eighth.

Shanghai will get the 2026 sprint season up and running at the March 13-15 Chinese Grand Prix, followed by Miami (May 1-3), Canada (May 22-24), Silverstone (July 3-5), Zandvoort (August 21-23) and Singapore (October 9-11).

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: "The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021.

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters -- driving increased attendance and viewership."

F1 is introducing a new set of regulations for 2026, adding an air of uncertainty as to which teams will master the fresh generation of cars the best.

The last time the technical landscape was changed in 2022 Red Bull and Max Verstappen stole a march on their grid rivals.

The format has also proved popular in MotoGP, which unlike F1 incorporates a sprint race every weekend.

The 2026 F1 season gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

McLaren are dominating the 2025 season, with Oscar Piastri leading his teammate Lando Norris by 31 points ahead of the 17th round of the 24-race season in Azerbaijan this weekend.