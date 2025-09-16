Bahrain Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Record An AAGR Of 4.9% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Infrastructure, Housing And Renewable Energy Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bahraini construction sector offers substantial growth opportunities fueled by increased contracts, commercial investments, and a focus on energy projects. Infrastructure, housing, and renewable energy drive future prospects, with key projects like the monorail system advancing under Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

The "Bahrain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report

Construction industry in Bahrain is expected to grow by 3.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by an increase in the number of contracts awarded, coupled with rising investments in commercial, industrial, and energy construction projects.

Growth in 2025 is also expected to be supported by the budgetary allocation as part of the State Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 (from January 1st, 2025 to December 31st, 2025) and FY2026 which includes total public expenditure of BHD8.9 billion ($23.7 billion); of which BHD4.4 billion ($11.6 billion) for FY2025 and BHD4.5 billion ($12.1 billion) for FY2026. The construction industry in 2025 will also be bolstered by the development of oil and gas exploration projects.

The government is aiming to increase the kingdom's crude oil refining potential from 267,000 barrels per day (b/d) as of December 2024 to 400,000 b/d by the end of 2025 as part of the Bapco Modernisation Program (BMP). The program aims at the upgradation of Sitra refinery with an investment of BHD2.6 billion ($7 billion) to achieve the production target. However, reliance on oil exports presents vulnerabilities, particularly amid geopolitical tensions involving Iran and potential disruptions to trade routes.

The analyst expects the construction industry to record an annual average growth rate of 4.9% during 2026-29, supported by investments in infrastructure, housing and renewable energy projects. The government is aiming to construct of monorail system by 2030 as part of the Integrated Public Transport Network program.

It involves an investment of BHD3 billion ($7.9 billion) that will be implemented in four stages by 2030. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the implementation of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 that includes BHD11.3 billion ($30 billion) Strategic Projects Plan, unveiled in October 2021, which encompasses 22 national infrastructure projects.

