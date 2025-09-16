Polymers Market Size To Surpass USD 1,341.04 Billion By 2034 Amid Rising Demand For Sustainable And High-Performance Plastics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Precedence Research, the global polymers market size will grow from USD 835.36 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 1,341.04 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.40% from 2025 to 2034. Regulatory and consumer shifts, high-performance & specialty polymers, and additive manufacturing are driving the growth of the market. Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymers market size is expected to surpass USD 1,341.04 billion by 2034, up from USD 880.47 billion in 2026. In terms of annual growth, the industry is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific polymers market size accounted for USD 367.56 billion in 2025.

The global polymers market was valued at USD 792.57 billion in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 1,341.04 billion by 2034.

The polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific region accounted for 44% of the revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2025 to 2034.

By type, the thermoplastics segment held a 43% revenue share in 2024.

By material, the polyethylene segment held the highest revenue share in 2024 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. By process, the injection molding segment is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034. What are Polymers? A polymer is a substance or material that consists of very large molecules, or macromolecules, that are constituted by many repeating subunits derived from one or more species of monomers. They are also much lighter than metal parts, making transportation easier and less expensive. Plastic parts also cause less friction and wear on equipment and machinery than metal does, lowering the risk of damage and the need for constant maintenance or replacement. Polymers are not toxic to people, unlike the monomers they contain. Polyethylene (PE) is one of the most commonly used polymers. Polyethylene (PE) is the most widely used plastic globally, accounting for over 34% of total plastic production. It is a thermoplastic polymer that is easy to mold, making it ideal for products like plastic bags , food containers , and bottles. Polymers help us to save energy, with lighter vehicles and insulated buildings, package consumable goods, reduce land use, and use fertilizers . Major Sustainability Trends in Polymers Advanced Biodegradable Polymers from Non-food Biomass

There's increasing focus on deriving biodegradable polymers (like PLA, PHA, PBS, PBAT) from non-food sources or agricultural waste, which reduces competition with food supply and improves environmental credentials.

Chemical Recycling & Depolymerization

New methods are being developed to break polymers back into their monomers (or basic building blocks), allowing recycled plastic to effectively become“virgin-quality.” These processes (e.g., enzyme-based or catalytic depolymerization) improve recyclability beyond what mechanical processes allow.

Recyclable Thermosets / Dynamic Covalent Networks

Thermoset plastics, which are traditionally hard to recycle due to their cross-linked nature, are being redesigned using dynamic bonds or reversible chemistries so they can be reused or recycled.

Machine-Learning / Informatics-Driven Polymer Design

Researchers are using computational tools and machine-learning models to predict polymer properties (e.g., degradation rates, mechanical strength, glass transition temperature), enabling faster screening of sustainable candidates.

Material Light-Weighting & Reduction

Reducing material use (lightweight design) in packaging and other applications, while maintaining performance, to lower carbon footprint, resource consumption, and waste.

Smart & Functional Biodegradable Additives/Materials

Integrating features like antimicrobial activity, oxygen-scavenging, self-healing, or barrier enhancements into biodegradable materials or bio-based polymers for added value. This helps extend shelf life, performance, and usability. Read the Detailed Report@ Polymers Market Key Trends

Sustainability and Recycling Initiatives : Growing demand for biodegradable polymers and increased focus on chemical and mechanical recycling to reduce plastic waste.



Bio-based Polymers Growth : Rising use of renewable raw materials for polymer production, driven by environmental regulations and consumer preferences.



Lightweighting in Automotive and Aerospace : Increased adoption of high-performance polymers to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency.



Smart and Functional Polymers : Development of polymers with enhanced properties such as self-healing, conductivity, and temperature resistance for use in electronics and healthcare.

Expansion in Asia-Pacific Markets : Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are fueling demand for various polymer products.

What is an Opportunity for the Polymers Market? Advanced recycling technology is an opportunity for the market. The advanced recycling process converts plastic waste back into its molecular building blocks, which then become the raw material for making new plastics. Advanced recycling harnesses the power of science to convert used plastics into new products that can be recycled again and again. Advanced recycling technologies (ARTs) have the potential to complement existing mechanical recycling by providing value-added opportunities for traditionally hard-to-recycle plastics and opening the door to processing mixed plastics. What are the Limitations of the Market? These materials can take hundreds or even thousands of years to break down in nature, leading to severe pollution problems. Polymers have a higher coefficient of thermal expansion compared to other materials, meaning they expand or contract significantly with temperature changes. This can lead to issues with dimensional stability. The chemical resistance of polymers is variable. Problems with polymers include that some polymers are difficult and more expensive to recycle, some non-biodegradable polymers are incinerated, some non-biodegradable plastics are sent to landfill, and many polymers are non-biodegradable. Polymers Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 792.57 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 835.36 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,341.04 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.40% Asia Pacific Market Size in 2025 USD 367.56 Billion Asia Pacific Market Size in 2031 USD 502.93 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product Type, Material, Application, Process, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal DSM, BASF SE, Clariant International Limited, Huntsman Corporation



Case Study: Tetra Pak's Use of Recycled Polymers in Food Packaging

Background

The food and beverage packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of polymers , but it also faces growing scrutiny due to environmental concerns and stricter government regulations on plastic waste management. Companies are under pressure to adopt sustainable solutions while maintaining product safety and cost efficiency.

Challenge

Traditional plastic-based packaging materials, while effective, are criticized for contributing to landfill waste and pollution. The industry needed a packaging solution that balanced sustainability with durability, compliance with food safety standards, and cost-effectiveness.

Solution

In February 2025, Tetra Pak became the first company in India's food and beverage packaging sector to introduce carton packages containing certified recycled polymers. These cartons incorporate 5% ISCC PLUS-certified recycled polymers , aligning with India's Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2022 , effective from April 2025.

Impact & Results



✅ Regulatory Compliance: By integrating certified recycled polymers, Tetra Pak ensured alignment with upcoming government sustainability mandates.

✅ Sustainability Leadership: This initiative showcased how recycled polymers can be safely integrated into high-demand industries like food packaging, setting a precedent for others.

✅ Consumer Trust: Using recycled content without compromising food safety enhanced Tetra Pak's reputation among eco-conscious consumers. ✅ Market Differentiation: Positioned Tetra Pak as a pioneer in sustainable packaging within India, a rapidly growing market for packaged foods and beverages.

Key Takeaway

This case demonstrates how recycled polymers are moving beyond pilot projects into mainstream industrial applications. It highlights the growing opportunities for polymer producers and converters to innovate and capture value in a market driven by sustainability, regulations, and consumer expectations.

How Big is the Asia Pacific Polymers Market?

The Asia Pacific polymers market size is estimated to grow from USD 387.41 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 596.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2025 to 2034.



How Asia Pacific Dominated the Polymers Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the global market. Changing trends towards home healthcare treatment, rising senior population & consequential medical treatments, and rising pharmaceutical devices market are driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Asia has experienced rapid growth of a well-established manufacturing base in countries like China and India.

The expanding industries like automotive, construction, and consumer goods, and their demand for polymers, have boosted market growth. Reliance Industries has the world's largest single-site refinery complex. It has a crude refining capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day. With the state-of-the-art petrochemicals and polymers manufacturing units, the company leads the Indian Polymer Market.

China is a major player in the regional market primarily due to its massive production capacity, strong government support, and rapidly growing domestic demand. By investing heavily in large-scale petrochemical facilities and building an integrated supply chain, China produces a wide range of polymers at competitive costs, meeting the needs of key industries like packaging, automotive, and construction. Additionally, continuous technological advancements and strategic exports enable China to supply not only its vast domestic market but also neighboring Asian countries, solidifying its position as the regional leader in polymers.

Why is North America the Fastest Growing in the Polymers Market?

North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Regulatory and consumer shifts, high-performance & specialty polymers , additive manufacturing , functional materials, smart polymers, advanced recycling technologies, and biodegradable & sustainable polymers contribute to the growth of the market in the North American region. The well-established sectors like automotive, construction, and aerospace, and their advanced manufacturing capabilities, are leading to increased adoption of polymers in the region.

The U.S. is leading the regional market due to its abundant access to raw materials, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and strong presence of global chemical giants. With vast shale gas reserves, the U.S. enjoys a cost advantage in producing ethylene and other key feedstocks used in polymer production. Leading companies like Dow, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell have heavily invested in state-of-the-art polymer facilities, enabling high output and innovation in materials like polyethylene, polypropylene , and specialty plastics. Coupled with a strong demand from industries such as automotive, packaging, and healthcare, the U.S. maintains a leading role in the region's polymer supply and technological advancement.

Polymers Market Segmentation Analysis:

Product Type Analysis:

What made thermoplastics the dominant segment in the Polymers market in 2024?

The thermoplastics segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Thermoplastics offer a unique combination of functionality, durability, and lightweight performance. Some of the many benefits of thermoplastic material include versatility, flexibility, durability and strength, resistance to chemicals and corrosion, resistance to impact, easily recyclable, easily reshaped, adhesive to metal, good electrical insulation, and an aesthetic appearance.

In February 2025, the three new online courses, offered in streaming format, on compounding and advanced materials, were launched by AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre. This training, available on its Plastics Academy platform, is designed to improve the expertise of professionals in the rapidly evolving world of polymer processing.



Material Analysis:

What polyethylene is the dominant segment in the polymers market in 2024?

The polyethylene segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024 and is projected to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Polyethylene promotes cleanliness and safety. Product developers choose polyethylene because it is versatile and durable, resistant to impact and chemicals, features low moisture absorption, and doesn't retain bacteria. Generally, polyethylene is safe and non-toxic. Polyethylene food safety involves not leaving these containers in hot places.

Application Analysis

What does the packaging segment dominate the polymers market?

The packaging segment led the market and is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Polymers are highly used in food and beverage packaging to shield against contaminants and external damage because of their barrier properties, protecting the goods inside and reducing waste. The benefits of polymers in food packaging include a cost-effective solution, facilitating the creation of many packaging styles, ease of making plastic film, good thermal & mechanical properties, increasing product shelf life, maintaining the freshness of the product, and protecting food from microbial attack. These technologies can reduce food waste, transportation costs, material use, and more.

In February 2025, packaging material incorporating certified recycled polymers in India became the first company in the country's food and beverage packaging industry was introduced by Tetra Pak. ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) has certified these carton packages, which contain 5% certified recycled polymers, aligning with the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change's Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2022, set to take effect on April 1, 2025 (Source: Tetra Pak Launches India's First Carton Packaging with Certified Recycled Polymers | Machine Maker - Latest Manufacturing News | Indian Manufacturing News - Latest Manufacturing News | Indian Manufacturing News - Machine Maker )



Process Analysis

Why did the injection molding segment dominate the polymers market in 2024?

The injection molding segment registered its dominance over the market in 2024. Polymer injection molding is defined as a manufacturing process used to shape thermoplastic materials like poly(thiirane) into specific forms by injecting molten polymer into a mold. Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) is an older plastic used in the injection molding process. SAN is rigid, transparent, and durable, offering excellent protective and hygienic properties. Plastic injection molding benefits include low labor costs, reduced waste, flexibility in material and color, improved strength, complex part design, and high efficiency, fast production.

In June 2025, CoPilot Go, a new solution that allows molders to quickly conduct tool trials and contain defects without connecting to injection molding machines, was launched by the Injection molding technology company, RJG Inc. These innovations address the cutting-edge advancements in processors for enhancing the efficiency of the setup and troubleshooting phases. (Source: RJG Launches CoPilot Go for Streamlined Injection Molding )



Polymers Market Top Companies:



Huntsman Corporation – Huntsman offers a broad range of polymer solutions, including polyurethane-based materials used in insulation, automotive, and footwear applications.



Clariant International Limited – Clariant specializes in polymer additives, masterbatches, and performance-enhancing solutions for plastics processing and sustainability.



BASF SE – BASF is a global leader in high-performance polymers, supplying engineering plastics and biodegradable materials for various industries.



Royal DSM – DSM produces advanced thermoplastics and bio-based polymers used in electronics, automotive, and healthcare applications.



Exxon Mobil Corporation – ExxonMobil manufactures a variety of polyethylene and polypropylene resins for flexible packaging, automotive parts, and consumer products.



Mitsui Chemicals Inc. – Mitsui Chemicals provides high-quality polyolefins and performance polymers used in automotive, healthcare, and electronics sectors.



Covestro AG – Covestro delivers innovative polyurethane and polycarbonate materials for applications ranging from construction to medical devices.



Eastman Chemical Company – Eastman offers specialty polymers, including copolyesters and cellulose esters, used in packaging, cosmetics, and durable goods.



Evonik Industries AG – Evonik develops high-performance polymers such as polyamide 12 and PEEK, serving industries like aerospace, automotive, and 3D printing.

Dow Inc. – Dow supplies a diverse portfolio of polymer solutions, including polyethylene, elastomers, and specialty resins for packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care.

Recent Developments:



In April 2025, a complete range of PVC-O (Oriented Polyvinyl Chloride) pipes was launched by Prayag Polymers. They are designed for high-pressure water distribution, irrigation, and industrial applications. Prayag's facility in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan, has manufactured these pipes. Prayag offers PVC-O pipes in pressure ratings of PN12.5, PN16, PN20, and PN25 with diameters ranging from 90 mm to 400 mm. (Source: Prayag Polymers launches a complete range of PVC-O pipes for water applications. )



In June 2025, the launch of a new AddWorks PPA product line, a new generation of PFAS-free polymer processing aids designed specifically for polyolefin extrusion applications, was announced by Clariant. This is an innovative solution offered by the company to address the industry's rising requirements for more sustainable alternatives to traditional fluoropolymer-based processing aids. (Source: Clariant launches innovative PFAS-free polymer processing aids for more sustainable polyolefin extrusion )

In April 2025, a polymer manufacturing business based on assets acquired from Jabil was launched by Lumas Polymers. Through the acquisition of these assets, Lumas Polymers now owns patents, technical capabilities, expertise, and equipment that allow the manufacture of tailored materials solutions. The IP that Lumas Polymers has acquired from Jabil includes materials products like the PK 5000 Additive Powder and the Patent-pending PA 0600 material. (Source: )



Polymers Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Thermoplastics

Thermosets Elastomers



By Material



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene Polyurethane

By Application



Packaging (Rigid and Flexible)

Building and Construction (Roofing, Windows, Flooring, and Others)

Automotive (Engine, Tires, Body Panel, and Others)

Electrical and Electronics

Agriculture

Medical/Healthcare Others



By Process



Injection Molding

Extrusion Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



