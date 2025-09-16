ESP Group's Partnership With Sabio Delivers Multiple CX KPI Success

ESP Group Contact Centre

Digital transformation specialist proves ROI through measurable improvements in efficiency, customer experience, and business growth.

- Ashley Meston, CEO, ESP GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Sabio Group , an expert services partner specialising in AI-powered customer experience (CX) transformation, has delivered exceptional results for ESP Group, demonstrating the tangible business value of strategic contact centre modernisation.In a new, recently published video case study , ESP Group has yielded impressive quantifiable outcomes that extend far beyond operational efficiency, directly contributing to business growth and enhanced customer satisfaction across its' 450-strong customer service advisor team.The transformation delivered by Sabio's experts has produced substantial, measurable improvements across several key performance indicators. ESP Group achieved a 20% reduction in call wait times and a 5% improvement in call abandonment rates, as well as recording a 50% increase in voice customer satisfaction responses for some clients via the IVR.Perhaps most significantly, after winning three large contracts – one of which involved a contact centre seat count of more than 100 seats leading to a substantial increase in call volumes – the enhanced platform capabilities delivered by Sabio was crucial in managing that demand. This demonstrated a direct correlation between technological advancement and business growth.“The solutions that we put in place now won't necessarily be the solutions that we need in 18 months or 24 months, and I have the confidence that Sabio will keep me up to date with that,” said Ashley Meston, Chief Executive Officer at ESP Group.“For some of our clients, Sabio's expertise is going to be fundamental in taking them through their digital transformation journey.”Strategic Partnership Delivers Comprehensive TransformationSabio's approach extended beyond simple technology implementation, providing holistic transformation that addressed operational challenges. The partnership encompassed extensive workforce management optimisation, enabling Interactive Voice Response (IVR) changes to be implemented in“minutes instead of days,” significantly improving responsiveness for clients, particularly those in the emergency services sector.Kira Wishart, Head of Operations at ESP Group, emphasised the thoroughness of Sabio's approach:“The team came into the contact centre and spent time with everyone across every department. They spent hours identifying challenges and opportunities. It was a really exciting conversation because you could just see their brains buzzing with ideas immediately.”The transformation journey from initial onboarding to full operational excellence was supported by Sabio's commitment to continuous partnership. During the critical initial 12-month implementation period, Sabio provided round-the-clock support, ensuring seamless transition and optimal performance outcomes.Building Trust Through Delivery ExcellenceThe partnership's success stems from Sabio's proven ability to deliver on commitments whilst maintaining flexibility to address evolving business requirements. ESP Group particularly valued the quality of training provided to both technical and CX teams, alongside consistent project management excellence.“The role Sabio played was crucial. The quality of the training was fantastic, whether that was for our technical team or our customer experience team. Things were done when they said they were going to be done,” explained Ashley.“We have challenging conversations sometimes, but there's a lot of trust and respect. We've always found that what Sabio says they're going to do, they do.”Comprehensive Service Architecture Drives EfficiencySabio's implementation included sophisticated workforce scheduling tools that optimise resource allocation, ensuring optimal staffing levels to maintain superior customer response times. The partnership provides ESP Group with regular touchpoints across commercial teams, service desk, and solutions teams, creating a comprehensive support ecosystem that accelerates problem resolution and simplifies operational management.ESP Group's Genesys Cloud CX platform has enabled them to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences across voice, email, chat, and social media channels, with enhanced API integration capabilities supporting improved CRM connectivity for clients.Future-Proofing Through Strategic InnovationBeyond immediate operational improvements, the partnership positions ESP Group for sustained competitive advantage through continuous customer service platform evolution and strategic guidance from Sabio, ensuring they remain at the forefront of contact centre technology advancement, supporting both current operational excellence and future growth ambitions.You can view Sabio's new ESP Group case study here .

