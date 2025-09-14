AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At BJP For 'Changing' NCERT Syllabus: 'Muslims Not Responsible For Partition'

MENAFN - Live Mint) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that party changed history in NCERT textbooks.

Owaisi said, "This BJP has changed the NCERT syllabus , held Muslims responsible for the partition, we are not responsible for the partition..."

The AIMIM chief claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar“was the first to raise the slogan of partition, Mountbatten is responsible for the partition, the Congress government of that time is responsible, how are we responsible for the partition?...”

“You have also removed from NCERT the reason why Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Godse...,” Owaisi said.

This came after NCERT introduced new modules on the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which holds Muhammad Ali Jinnah , the Congress leadership, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's partition.

Earlier on August 17, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin and senior BJP leader called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the new avatar of Jinnah.

"He [Rahul Gandhi] is exactly playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah . Rahul Gandhi is the new avatar of Muhammad Ali Jinnah," Momin told ANI.

“The people of the country weren't able to know about the knowledge of the facts, now the NCERT module reveals the 'Culprits of Partition',” Momin said.

“Jinnah first demanded the Partition of India , Congress accepted it, and Lord Mountbatten implemented it. The culprits of the Partition of India are Jinnah and Congress, and they were solely responsible for the Partition of our country,” Momin said.

“This is a sad part of Indian history. This Congress party has always tried to divide our country. Whenever Rahul Gandhi visited outside of the country, he tried to defame our country and malign the image of our country. He is playing the role of Muhammad Ali Jinnah ,” he added.

Owaisi on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised BJP over the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup. He questioned the decision to play cricket matches with the rival country, and sought clarity from the government on the monetary gains compared to the loss of human lives.

"My question to the Chief Minister of Assam , the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and all of them is that you don't have the power to refuse to play a cricket match against Pakistan, which asked for the religion of our 26 citizens in Pahalgam and shot them..." Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief questioned the BJP whether the money earned through the match is more valuable than the lives of 26 citizens who were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"We ask the Prime Minister , when you said that blood and water cannot flow together, dialogue and terrorism cannot happen together, then how much money will the BCCI get from one cricket match, ₹2000 crore, ₹3000 crore? Is the value of money more than the lives of our 26 citizens? This is what the BJP should tell... We stood with those 26 citizens yesterday as well, we stand with them today, and we will stand with them tomorrow as well..." he stated.