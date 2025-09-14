Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sanctions Will Only Complicate...,' China's Foreign Minister Responds As Trump Urges NATO To Impose 50-100% Tariffs

2025-09-14 01:08:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi responded to Trump's earlier post urging NATO allies to impose heavy tariffs on China as he stated,“War cannot solve problems, sanctions will only complicate them," said a Reuters news report.

(This is a developing story, check for more updates)

