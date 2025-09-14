The Martial Artist Shaping Kashmir's Next Generation

Azmat Khan

By Gowher Bhat

In the winding lanes of Baghat Khan Mohalla in Srinagar, a young woman trains with a focus that belies her age.

At 22, Azmat Khan has already carved a name in the world of Taekwondo, achieving state-level medals and earning a black belt under the guidance of Rohit Sharma at the Khelo India Taekwondo Center in Polo View.

But her story extends beyond the mats.

Azmat is a mentor, a volunteer, and a source of inspiration in a city often overshadowed by uncertain state of affairs.

Her journey began years ago with a simple curiosity about martial arts.“I still remember the first time I stepped into the training hall,” she recalls,“I was nervous, unsure if I could keep up with the older students. But I was determined. Every day, I pushed myself a little further.”

That determination carried her through grueling training schedules, academic responsibilities, and moments of exhaustion that would have deterred many.

Azmat's approach to martial arts is deeply personal.“It was to become stronger, for myself and for those I can inspire,” she says.

Her own strength has translated into mentorship, where she teaches local students life lessons in focus, discipline, and resilience. Ali Rehman, one of her students, says,“Training under Azmat taught me patience, focus, and self-belief.”

For Fatima Bano, another student, Azmat's presence has made pursuing sports a possibility.“She encourages girls like me to take up physically demanding activities without hesitation,” Bano says.

Azmat's influence stretches beyond sport.

She is actively involved in social service, volunteering with local NGOs to assist marginalized communities and care for street animals.

Gowher Majeed, a fellow volunteer, recalls her energy and commitment.“Azmat goes beyond what is expected. Her compassion inspires everyone around her.”

For Azmat, the reward is in the act itself.“Helping others brings immense joy,” she says.“Seeing a child smile, or a street dog find care, re-energizes me. That feeling. It's priceless.”

Her philosophy bridges physical training and social responsibility. She encourages students to cultivate both a strong body and a strong mind.“Strength without compassion is meaningless,” she explains.

Informal mentorship sessions often accompany her training, where she discusses resilience, goal-setting, and the value of community service. In this way, sports become a tool for personal growth and societal impact.

The Baghat Khan Mohalla community has taken notice.

Shopkeeper Mohammad Yaseen describes her as“a source of pride. She represents dedication, hard work, and kindness all at once.” Zahoor Ahmad, who runs a local NGO, adds,“Her presence uplifts everyone. Azmat genuinely cares and organizes initiatives that help children and animals alike.”