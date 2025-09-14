Iran Urges Muslims To Act Against Israel's 'Madness'

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani

Tehran- Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani says Muslim countries must form a joint operations headquarters to stop the“madness” of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran's top security official said such a decision would be enough to worry the master of this entity, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump.

He added that the move will force the US president to promptly shift his directives to the Israeli regime under the pretext of“bringing world peace” and the“Nobel Prize”!.

Larijani emphasized that the Muslim countries have done nothing so far for the starving and oppressed Muslims in Palestine and must take at least a modest decision to avoid their own annihilation.

The SNSC secretary also pointed to the upcoming emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha to discuss the recent Israeli attack on the Qatari capital, warning that without action, such meetings are in fact equivalent to issuing a new order to Israel to carry out more acts of aggression.

Qatar confirmed on Saturday that it will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Monday in response to the recent Israeli attack targeting leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on its territory.

The Israeli regime attacked a residential area in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday, targeting Hamas's leadership.

Top Hamas leaders, who were meeting to discuss a Gaza ceasefire proposal, survived the attack. However, five members of the Gaza-based resistance group and a Qatari security officer were killed.