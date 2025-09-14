Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hardcore Criminal Detained Under PSA In Jammu

2025-09-14 01:07:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Jammu- An alleged criminal was detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Saturday, police said.

Arjun Kumar alias“Billu”, a resident of Kalyana village of Arnia, is a hardcore criminal with a history of involvement in violent and heinous offences, a police spokesman said.

He said despite multiple arrests and legal actions, he has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and continued his involvement in criminal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace and security.

“Routine legal measures having failed to deter his unlawful conduct, his preventive detention under PSA was deemed necessary to protect public order and prevent further criminal acts,” the spokesman said.

