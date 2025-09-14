Salman Khan Pays Courtesy Visit To Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta
Leh- Bollywood actor Salman Khan who is here shooting for his upcoming war drama“Battle of Galwan” on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, an official said.
According to a Raj Bhavan spokespersonm, the lieutenant governor and his wife extended a warm welcome to Khan, by presenting a traditional 'Khatak and Thangka'.
The lieutenant governor lauded Khan's immense contribution to Indian cinema and his philanthropic initiatives, the spokesperson said. Gupta, who has been focusing on boosting Ladakh's tourism, viewed the meeting as an opportunity to connect with Bollywood for promoting the region on a larger scale.
Their interaction also focused on the promotion of Ladakh as a unique tourist destination, given its natural beauty and cultural heritage, the spokesperson said.
The lieutenant governor highlighted his administration's efforts to strengthen Ladakh's tourism potential, especially in the fields of adventure tourism, film shooting, and eco-tourism.
