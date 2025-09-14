Ukrainian Assault Brigade Wipes Out Russian Artillery On Kramatorsk Front
As a result of the brigade's operations, the following were destroyed: a Hyacinth-B howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, the enemy's artillery crew, a Msta-B self-propelled howitzer.
“Enemy artillery is one of the main threats to our soldiers. But the 5th Assault makes sure these guns will never again fire on Ukrainian soil,” the brigade stressed.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy 11,175 Russian artillery systems since start of year – General Staff
As Ukrinform reported, on September 13, there were 158 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the enemy making 39 attempts to push Ukrainian units back in the Pokrovsk sector.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment