Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ukrainian Assault Brigade Wipes Out Russian Artillery On Kramatorsk Front

2025-09-14 01:04:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade reported this on Faceboo .

As a result of the brigade's operations, the following were destroyed: a Hyacinth-B howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, the enemy's artillery crew, a Msta-B self-propelled howitzer.

“Enemy artillery is one of the main threats to our soldiers. But the 5th Assault makes sure these guns will never again fire on Ukrainian soil,” the brigade stressed.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy 11,175 Russian artillery systems since start of year – General Staff

As Ukrinform reported, on September 13, there were 158 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders, with the enemy making 39 attempts to push Ukrainian units back in the Pokrovsk sector.

Illustrative photo

