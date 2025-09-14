Uzbekistan Highlights Rising Loan And Investment In Latest GDP Projections
The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank indicates that investment in fixed capital in the first half of 2025 reached 273 trillion soms ($24.8 billion), marking an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the same period last year.
Decentralized investments amounted to 247 trillion soms ($22.5 billion), with real growth of 6.6 percent, including $8.5 billion in foreign investments, up 37 percent or $2.3 billion year-on-year.
From January to August 2025, the total volume of loans in the economy increased by 40 percent, reaching 249 trillion soms ($22.6 billion), compared to 10 percent growth in the same period of 2024 (178 trillion soms, $16.2 billion).
As of September 1, 2025, the total outstanding loans in the economy exceeded 627 trillion soms ($57 billion).
The rapid expansion of lending is stimulating aggregate demand, highlighting the need to maintain strict monetary policy conditions.
