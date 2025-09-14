South Florida Trim Clinic Opens In Naples With Affordable, Medically Supervised Weight-Loss Programs

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 13, 2025 2:53 am - South Florida Trim Clinic, a new patient-focused weight-management and wellness center, is proud to announce its grand opening in Naples, Florida.

Naples, Florida, USA., September 12, 2025 – South Florida Trim Clinic, a new patient-focused weight-management and wellness center, is proud to announce its grand opening. The clinic is redefining how the community approaches weight loss by offering medically supervised treatments at accessible prices-including advanced medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide, vitamin therapy, and convenient non-injectable options.

A Unique Model Built for Patients

Unlike traditional diet centers or costly boutique programs, South Florida Trim Clinic is built by patients, for patients. Every treatment plan is guided by licensed providers and paired with personalized coaching, ensuring safe, effective, and lasting results. The clinic operates primarily through telehealth consultations, making it easy for busy patients to access care from home while still receiving tailored, one-on-one support.

“Weight loss shouldn't feel overwhelming, complicated, or out of reach,” said Robert Carey, Owner of South Florida Trim Clinic.“We combine proven medical treatments with personal coaching to make the journey simple, affordable, and sustainable. Our goal is to help people eliminate the 'food noise' in their heads and regain confidence in their health and lifestyle.”

Grand Opening Special

To celebrate its opening, South Florida Trim Clinic is offering a limited-time introductory package:

$49 consultation for new patients

Customized monthly program starting at $300

This offer provides patients with the opportunity to begin their weight-loss journey under full medical supervision without the high costs often associated with advanced treatments.

Community Impact

The Naples center is the first in what will become a multi-location expansion, supported by a national alliance of more than 150 successful medical clinics across the United States. By bringing this proven model to Southwest Florida, South Florida Trim Clinic is positioned to become a trusted partner in the community's fight against obesity, prediabetes, and related health challenges.



Contact Information

For more information or to book a consultation, visit or call 239-422-6350.

About South Florida Trim Clinic

At South Florida Trim Clinic, we bring more than 25 years of combined experience in medical weight loss. Our exclusive U.S.-sourced products, advanced technology, and telehealth options make it easy to get expert support whether you visit us in person or connect from home.