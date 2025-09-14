Fortilex AI Litigation Funding Analyzer Goes Live For Global Markets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 13, 2025 12:37 pm - The Software Suite announces the global production launch of FortiLex AI Litigation Funding Analyzer, a next-generation platform delivering advanced AI-powered risk assessment and comprehensive document analysis for the litigation funding industry.

Kuala Lumpur & Batu Pahat, Malaysia; Broadway, New York City, USA; London, Britain; Clyde, NSW, Australia September 14 & 15,?2025 The Software SuiteTM has announced the global production launch of FortiLexTM AI Litigation Funding Analyzer.

The Software SuiteTM has announced the global production launch of FortiLexTM AI Litigation Funding Analyzer and FortiLexTM Global Litigation Analyzer, a next-generation platform delivering advanced AI-powered risk assessment and comprehensive document analysis for the litigation funding industry powered by Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.

Developed and architected by A.J. Hakimi, LLB (Hons) [Wolverhampton - 1998], CLP (Hons) [LPQB - 2000], CMSA [CFI Vancouver - 2020], FortiLexTM combines deep litigation expertise with securities analysis to give funders, law firms, institutional investors and even mere individuals - a decisive edge in evaluating case viability, risk exposure, and potential returns.

Accessible at FortiLex, the platform is designed for global reach from day one, supporting multiple jurisdictions and delivering audit?grade analytics in minutes.

A New Standard in Litigation Funding Intelligence

FortiLexTM is built to address a critical gap in the litigation finance ecosystem: the need for fast, accurate, and defensible risk assessments that integrate both legal and financial dimensions.

The system ingests case documents - including pleadings, contracts, evidence, and financial statements - and applies proprietary AI models to produce structured, investor-ready reports. These reports are tailored for litigation funders who require data-driven decision support before committing capital to high-stakes cases.

Test and Demonstration Environments

To support onboarding, training, and sales presentations, The Software SuiteTM has deployed two dedicated demonstration environments:

Test Reports Generator – Generates professional sample litigation funding analysis reports for demonstrations and client presentations. Current sample jurisdictions include the United States (Federal), Britain, and Singapore, with claims ranging from USD?$8.5M to $25M and timelines from 24 to 48 months.

Test Mode Environment – A fully functional sandbox for uploading case documents and running AI analyses (based on previously ran data and for test mode purposes, not integrated with AI Providers) without processing payments. This mode showcases the platform's document ingestion, jurisdiction selection, and proprietary risk scoring capabilities.

Both environments are designed to give prospective clients and partners a hands-on preview of FortiLexTM's analytical depth and user experience.

Technology and Expertise

FortiLexTM integrates advanced AI models (Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4) with our proprietary analysis engine refined through real?world litigation and securities work. The platform's architecture supports:

Multi-jurisdiction analysis – Currently optimized for EIGHT (8) jurisdictions - the USA (Federal), Britain, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and key EU markets including France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Comprehensive document review – Accepts multiple file formats (.pdf, .docx, .txt) for pleadings, contracts, evidence, and financials.

Confidential, investor-grade outputs – Reports are designed as confidential business intelligence, suitable for direct use in funding committee deliberations.

Market Impact

The litigation funding market continues to expand globally, with funders seeking faster, more reliable ways to assess case merit. FortiLexTM addresses this demand by delivering:

Speed – Transforming document review and risk scoring from weeks to hours.

Consistency – Applying standardized, repeatable evaluation criteria across jurisdictions.

Defensibility – Producing audit-ready reports that withstand investor and regulatory scrutiny.

By combining legal acumen with AI-driven analytics, FortiLexTM positions itself as the Bloomberg Terminal of Litigation Funding - a single, authoritative source for case viability intelligence.

Availability

FortiLexTM AI Litigation Funding Analyzer and FortiLexTM Global Litigation Analyzer are now live for global markets at FortiLex. Demonstration and test environments are available for prospective clients, partners, and media.

