MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 13, 2025 1:45 pm - BMW X2 appeared in the AVTODOM BMW Zorge - sales will start in September 2025

AVTODOM BMW Zorge announces the start of sales of the second generation of the compact premium crossover BMW X2. Customers of AVTODOM BMW Zorge will be among the first to get acquainted with the new product in September 2025.

The new generation BMW X2 received a body with the U10 index. It became a bright representative of the updated line of the brand. The graceful lines of the body, expressive LED headlights and the signature radiator grille emphasize the dynamic and sporty silhouette of the model. The car is available in an extended palette of colors, including bright shades of green and blue metallic. The interior is made using premium materials. The car is equipped with a modern multimedia system iDrive 8.

The BMW X2 is available in two versions - a model with a petrol engine from 1.5 to 2 liters with a capacity of up to 306 hp and a model with a diesel engine with a capacity of up to 245 hp. An automatic transmission and the proprietary xDrive all-wheel drive system are provided for all modifications. This ensures confident behavior of the car on any type of road.

The new model is equipped with a set of advanced technologies for driving safety and comfort for the driver and passengers. Adaptive cruise control, parking and collision avoidance assistants, and a blind spot monitoring system are there. A spacious interior and an enlarged trunk make the crossover convenient for everyday trips and travel.

Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented:“The BMW X2 is a premium car. Dynamics, innovation and comfort are combined in this. AVTODOM provides customers with a wide range of trim levels on favorable terms so that each customer can choose a model in accordance with their style and needs.”

GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

80 dealer contracts with car manufacturers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect in the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AutoSpets?enter Group of Companies as of 01.08.2025. In addition, the companies have 8 active service contracts for car maintenance.