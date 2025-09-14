Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation Launches Second Phase Of Interviews For Distinguished Student Awards 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 13, 2025: As part of its ongoing efforts, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the launch of the second phase of the evaluation process for the Local Awards. This phase includes conducting personal interviews with candidates across several award categories, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at the Foundation's headquarters, under the supervision of accredited judging panels and in line with a structured timetable.

Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, General Coordinator and Head of the Arbitration Committees, stated that this stage represents a pivotal step in the assessment process, as it enables the panels to directly engage with candidates and evaluate their achievements comprehensively. Dr. Al Kaabi stressed the committees' commitment to applying the highest standards of accuracy and impartiality, ensuring credibility of the results and upholding the principle of equal opportunity. He also highlighted that, through such efforts, the Foundation continues to embed a culture of excellence and innovation within the educational community.

This phase covers 44 candidates for the Distinguished Student Award at the local level, in addition to two candidates for the Distinguished Undergraduate University Student Award, as well as four candidates competing for the Distinguished Educator Award at the local level. These interviews will be conducted according to comprehensive evaluation criteria that take into account academic merit, personal skills, and community contributions.

The Foundation explained that the evaluation process will continue throughout September, encompassing further personal interviews and field visits for other categories within both the local and Gulf awards. The final results will be announced in November, ahead of the official award ceremony.

This stage comes as part of the Foundation's sustained efforts to foster an inspiring educational environment, recognize talent and distinction across various fields of education, and advance its mission of supporting and developing education at both the local and regional levels.

