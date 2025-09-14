Vice-President Of Republic Of Gambia Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia, HE Muhammad Jallow, arrived in Doha on Saturday evening to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled to be convened in Doha on Monday.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the State of Qatar, HE Fodi Malen.