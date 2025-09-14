Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vice-President Of Republic Of Gambia Arrives In Doha

Vice-President Of Republic Of Gambia Arrives In Doha


2025-09-14 01:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia, HE Muhammad Jallow, arrived in Doha on Saturday evening to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled to be convened in Doha on Monday.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the State of Qatar, HE Fodi Malen.

MENAFN14092025000063011010ID1110057963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search