Relatively Hot Weather Sunday, Slight Cooldown Expected Midweek
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 14 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather will be relatively hot in most parts of the Kingdom, and hotter across the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds.
The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Tuesday. From Tuesday through Wednesday, conditions will be mild in most regions, while remaining hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be northwesterly and moderate in speed.
Today's forecast high and low temperatures are: Eastern Amman 34C / 20C, Western Amman 32C / 18C, Northern Highlands 29C / 18C, Sharah Highlands 30C / 16C, Badia 38C / 19C, Plains 34C / 19C, Northern Jordan Valley 40C / 24C, Southern Jordan Valley 41C / 27C, Dead Sea 40C / 26C, and Aqaba 41C / 27C.
Amman, Sept. 14 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather will be relatively hot in most parts of the Kingdom, and hotter across the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds.
The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Tuesday. From Tuesday through Wednesday, conditions will be mild in most regions, while remaining hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be northwesterly and moderate in speed.
Today's forecast high and low temperatures are: Eastern Amman 34C / 20C, Western Amman 32C / 18C, Northern Highlands 29C / 18C, Sharah Highlands 30C / 16C, Badia 38C / 19C, Plains 34C / 19C, Northern Jordan Valley 40C / 24C, Southern Jordan Valley 41C / 27C, Dead Sea 40C / 26C, and Aqaba 41C / 27C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment