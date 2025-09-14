Relatively Hot Weather Sunday, Slight Cooldown Expected Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 14 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather will be relatively hot in most parts of the Kingdom, and hotter across the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds.The Jordan Meteorological Department reported that a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Tuesday. From Tuesday through Wednesday, conditions will be mild in most regions, while remaining hot in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be northwesterly and moderate in speed.Today's forecast high and low temperatures are: Eastern Amman 34C / 20C, Western Amman 32C / 18C, Northern Highlands 29C / 18C, Sharah Highlands 30C / 16C, Badia 38C / 19C, Plains 34C / 19C, Northern Jordan Valley 40C / 24C, Southern Jordan Valley 41C / 27C, Dead Sea 40C / 26C, and Aqaba 41C / 27C.