Kanas Shooting: Worlds Of Fun Evacuated Over Possible Shooting

2025-09-14 12:01:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Worlds of Fun was evacuated on Saturday night, according to the Kansas City Police Department

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed that an off-duty officer received reports of a person hearing the sound of possible gunshots at around 9:10 p.m.

KCPD and surrounding agencies responded due to the crowd size at the park. While on scene, there were multiple disturbances officers broke up due to several juveniles fighting.

