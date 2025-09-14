Google Gemini's Nano Banana Now Linked To Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover. Here's How

MENAFN - Live Mint) Google Gemini's Nano Banana trend has captured the attention of social media users, giving people the opportunity to create hyper-realistic 3D figurines of themselves, celebrities, and even pets. Jumping on the trend, a seemingly agitated user tried using the AI tool to inaugurate Bengaluru's one of most delayed infrastructure project - the Ejipura flyover.

The user, who shared a hypothetical inauguration image of the infamous bridge, wrote on X:“Only Nano Banana AI could pull off the inauguration of Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover.”

What did the viral image show?

The image showed grand inauguration of the flyover. A large stage was set up at the base, decorated with flowers and banners reading“Ejipura Flyover Inauguration – A Step Towards Progress.” Dignitaries, including politicians and officials, stood on stage for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, while a massive crowd gathered below, cheering and waving flags.

Why is the Ejipura Flyover controversial?

Launched in 2017, the Ejipura flyover - intended to reduce traffic between Ejipura and Koramangala - has instead turned into a symbol of mismanagement in Bengaluru. It is often the subject of jokes and memes about the city's infrastructure troubles. Originally planned as a two-year project, its completion has dragged on for over eight years due to land acquisition hurdles, changing contractors, and bureaucratic delays.

How big is the Nano Banana trend?

The Google Nano Banana trend has gone viral, sweeping across the internet much like the earlier craze of turning photos into Studio Ghibli-inspired art with ChatGPT. Using Google 's Gemini 2.5 Flash, users can transform their pictures into playful, vibrant 3D Nano Banana models in just three easy steps.

Who is joining the trend?

From brands leveraging it for quirky promotions to individuals trying it for fun, the trend has rapidly taken over social media. Even celebrities have joined in, with their Nano Banana 3D avatars spreading quickly online and fueling the buzz.