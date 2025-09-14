'My Brain Is Worth 200 Crore A Month': Nitin Gadkari Amid Ethanol Row

Amid the ethanol controversy, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said,“My brain is worth 200 crore a month. I am not at all short of money and I don't stoop low.” Speaking at an event organized by the Agricos Welfare Society in Nagpur, Gadkari underscored that his pursuits and innovations are driven by vision and purpose, particularly for farmers, not by the lure of wealth.“You think I am doing this for money? I know how to earn with honesty. I am not a wheel-dealer,” he asserted.

The senior BJP leader added that manipulation has become a tool for selfish gains.“Politicians know the art to make people fight for their own political gains and backwardness has turned into a political interest,” he warned.

Acknowledging his own role as a family man and politician, Gadkari said,“I also have a family and home. I am not a saint, I am also a politician. But I have always felt that 10,000 farmer suicides in Vidarbha are a shame. We will not stop till our farmers are prosperous.”

Turning to his son's ventures, Gadkari detailed a series of ambitious undertakings in global trade.“My son has an export-import business. He recently ordered 800 containers of apples from Iran and sent 1,000 containers of bananas from here,” he said, adding,“My son took 300 containers of fish from Goa and supplied them to Serbia. He has also set up a factory in Australia that makes milk powder. He sends 150 containers to Abu Dhabi and other places.”

Highlighting entrepreneurial synergy in agriculture, Gadkari said his son runs 26 rice mills in collaboration with ITC.“I need five lakh tonnes of rice flour, so he runs the mills and I buy the flour,” he noted, underlining how business acumen can open vast opportunities in the agrarian sector.