Salman Khan's Top 8 Action-Movies To Watch On OTT Read On

Salman Khan is currently in the limelight due to Bigg Boss 19. Meanwhile, his film Ek Tha Tiger is re-releasing in theaters. Before watching this movie, let's find out which of his action films are available on OTT platforms

Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012. This movie with Katrina Kaif was directed by Kabir Khan. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Made on a budget of 75 crores, this film did a business of 335 crores at the box office.

Director Abhinav Singh Kashyap's Dabangg was released in 2010. This film with Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sonu Sood can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. Made on a budget of 41 crores, this film did a business of 221.14 crores.

Salman Khan's action-packed film Tiger Zinda Hai, which came out in 2017, can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. This film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starred Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, and Kumud Mishra in lead roles. Made on a budget of 130 crores, this film did a business of 565 crores.

Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva's Wanted came out in 2009. This action movie with Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, and Mahesh Manjrekar can be watched on OTT Zee5. Made on a budget of 35 crores, this film earned 90.21 crores.

Salman Khan's 2011 action film Bodyguard starred Kareena Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Pancholi, and Hazel Keech in lead roles. This action movie can be watched on OTT Netflix. Made on a budget of 60 crores, this film earned 252.99 crores. The director of the movie was Siddique.

Salman Khan's action film Jai Ho was directed by Sohail Khan. This film with Daisy Shah, Tabu, and Danny was released in 2014. It can be watched on OTT Jio Hotstar. Made on a budget of 50 crores, this film collected 195.04 crores.

Salman Khan and director Maneesh Sharma's film Tiger 3 can be watched on OTT Amazon Prime Video. Released in 2023, this movie starred Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Made on a budget of 300 crores, this film did a business of 466 crores.

Salman Khan's action film Karan Arjun can be watched on OTT Zee5. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhee, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. Made on a budget of 5 crores, this film did a business of 43 crores.