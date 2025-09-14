Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Collects THIS Much
'Baaghi 4' Box Office Day 9: Despite having Tiger Shroff as the hero and Sanjay Dutt as the villain, the action thriller is struggling at the box office. It's finding it tough to even reach the one crore mark in its second weekend
'Baaghi 4' is now in its second Saturday. After a decent first weekend, the film didn't do much during the weekdays. There doesn't seem to be much excitement among the audience for this movie on its second Saturday either.
Baaghi 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (All Languages)
Day 1 (First Friday)= ₹12 crore
Day 2 (First Saturday)= ₹9.25 crore
Day 3 (First Sunday)= ₹10 crore
Day 4 (First Monday)= ₹4.25 crore
Day 5 (First Tuesday)= ₹4 crore
Day 6 (First Wednesday)= ₹2.65 crore
Day 7 (First Thursday)= ₹2.29 crore
Day 8 (Second Friday)= ₹ 1.25 Cr
Day 9 (Second Saturday)= ₹ 0.84 Cr ** (approx)
Total box office collection (9 days)= ₹ 46.59 Cr
Tiger Shroff is in the lead role in 'Baaghi 4', with Sanjay Dutt playing the villain. Tiger's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani has a special appearance in the film, while Shruti Haasan and Jackie Shroff also play important roles.
The budget of 'Baaghi 4' is said to be around 80 to 100 crores, although this film has not even earned half of it from the theater. According to Sacnilk's report, the first three films of the Baaghi franchise were superhits at the box office.ALSO READ: Salman Khan's top 8 action-movies to watch on OTT; Read on
'Baaghi' (2016) earned ₹ 76.1 Cr. Two years later, in 2018, 'Baaghi 2' collected ₹ 165.5 Cr. Then, two years later, 'Baaghi 3' earned ₹ 96.5 Cr. Now, five years later, Baaghi 4 is struggling to even reach 50 crores.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment