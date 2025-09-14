Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Collects THIS Much

'Baaghi 4' Box Office Day 9: Despite having Tiger Shroff as the hero and Sanjay Dutt as the villain, the action thriller is struggling at the box office. It's finding it tough to even reach the one crore mark in its second weekend

'Baaghi 4' is now in its second Saturday. After a decent first weekend, the film didn't do much during the weekdays. There doesn't seem to be much excitement among the audience for this movie on its second Saturday either.

Baaghi 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (All Languages)

Day 1 (First Friday)= ₹12 crore

Day 2 (First Saturday)= ₹9.25 crore

Day 3 (First Sunday)= ₹10 crore

Day 4 (First Monday)= ₹4.25 crore

Day 5 (First Tuesday)= ₹4 crore

Day 6 (First Wednesday)= ₹2.65 crore

Day 7 (First Thursday)= ₹2.29 crore

Day 8 (Second Friday)= ₹ 1.25 Cr

Day 9 (Second Saturday)= ₹ 0.84 Cr ** (approx)

Total box office collection (9 days)= ₹ 46.59 Cr

Tiger Shroff is in the lead role in 'Baaghi 4', with Sanjay Dutt playing the villain. Tiger's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani has a special appearance in the film, while Shruti Haasan and Jackie Shroff also play important roles.

The budget of 'Baaghi 4' is said to be around 80 to 100 crores, although this film has not even earned half of it from the theater. According to Sacnilk's report, the first three films of the Baaghi franchise were superhits at the box office.

'Baaghi' (2016) earned ₹ 76.1 Cr. Two years later, in 2018, 'Baaghi 2' collected ₹ 165.5 Cr. Then, two years later, 'Baaghi 3' earned ₹ 96.5 Cr. Now, five years later, Baaghi 4 is struggling to even reach 50 crores.