Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain Today? Check Forecast Here

WB Weather Alerts: A deep depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal just before the start of the festive season. As a result, several districts from north to south may experience rain during the holidays. What will Sunday's weather be like?

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is stationary. This low pressure is in the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. This low pressure has no direct effect on Bengal. As a result, a lot of water vapor will enter the state.

Hot and humid weather in South Bengal today and tomorrow. Scattered rain with thunderstorms. Along with this, there is a possibility of scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and a warning of gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Mainly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. Daytime temperatures may drop slightly. There will be a possibility of rain in all districts including Kolkata during these two days.

Today and tomorrow, there is a high chance of rain in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly. There is a possibility of scattered rain with thunderstorms in all districts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. There is no possibility of heavy rain in the districts of South Bengal at present.

Heavy rain in North Bengal today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rain with scattered thunderstorms in all districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also issued a warning of gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

There is a possibility of very heavy rain in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri today and tomorrow. There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning of scattered heavy rain till Thursday.