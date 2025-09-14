How To Become A Hindi Teacher In Central Govt Schools: Salary And Qualifications

How to Become Hindi Teacher in India: In India, teaching is considered one of the most respected professions. As we celebrate Hindi Diwas 2025, many aspiring educators may be wondering how to become a Hindi teacher in central government schools. This article outlines the qualifications required, the recruitment process, and the salary you can expect. Choosing this path is not only a step towards a stable and rewarding career but also a meaningful way to contribute to the nation's linguistic and cultural heritage.

How to Become a Central Government Hindi Teacher?

There are certain steps to become a Hindi teacher in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)-



First, the candidate has to complete a degree like B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) or DElEd.

After this, it is mandatory for the candidate to pass the CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test).

After qualifying for CTET, candidates can apply for teacher recruitment exams conducted by KVS, NVS, or other central schools. Based on qualifications and experience, candidates are selected for the post of PRT, TGT, or PGT Hindi teacher.

Qualifications Required to Become a Hindi Teacher

PRT (Primary Teacher): Minimum 12th pass with El and CTET Paper 1.

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher): Graduation degree (in Hindi) with BEd and CTET Paper 2.

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher): Post Graduate degree in Hindi with BEd. CTET is not required, but you have to clear the KVS or NVS recruitment exam.

Central Government Teacher Salary (Teacher Salary in India 2025)

The salary of a government teacher is determined according to the 7th Pay Commission. Salary varies based on experience, position, and posting location.

PRT (Primary Teacher): Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 (starting gross)

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher): Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher): Rs 55,000 to Rs 65,000

Professor or Lecturer: Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 (depending on seniority)

Apart from this, facilities like DA, HRA, medical allowance, LTC, and pension are also provided.

Why is a Hindi Teacher's Job Special?

If you wish to help the next generation stay connected to their linguistic roots, pursuing a career as a Hindi teacher in a central government school is an excellent choice. This profession not only offers a respectable salary and job security but also brings social recognition and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on society.