Papon Celebrates 13 Years Of 'Kyun' From 'Barfi': Music Truly Lives Beyond Time

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Singer-music composer Papon is celebrating a special milestone as his track 'Kyun' from the Anurag Basu directorial 'Barfi' has completed 13 years of its release. The song picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz remains one of the most cherished numbers in the film's award-winning soundtrack.

Reflecting on the journey, Papon told IANS,“When we recorded 'Kyun', we simply wanted to capture a feeling of innocence and wonder. I never imagined it would stay with listeners for over a decade. Even today people tell me it reminds them of first love or carefree days, and that is the biggest reward for an artist”.

He further mentioned,“Pritam da's composition had a beautiful simplicity, and working with him and the entire team of 'Barfi' was pure joy. Songs like these prove that music truly lives beyond time”.

Released in 2012, 'Barfi' went on to become one of the year's most celebrated films, earning multiple awards for its music and storytelling. Thirteen years later, Kyun continues to stream across playlists, a testament to its enduring charm.

On the work front, Papon is basking in the success of his recent film album 'Metro In Dino' for which he again collaborated with Pritam and is now busy crafting an upcoming ghazal album. He has also lent his voice to soulful tracks from the film 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani Hai'. The album features Papon's voice in six heartfelt tracks, 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani', 'Bhoolane Ki Tumko', 'Kaun Hai Woh', 'Ab Jab Ki Tu Nahi Hai', 'Kuch Toh Hai Woh', and 'Yeh Ishq Hai'.

With music composed by Anu Malik and lyrics penned by Shweta Bothra, the album paints a timeless picture of love and longing. Papon's rendition brings out both the intensity and calmness of romance, making the soundtrack resonate deeply with listeners.