Mot Strategy Focus On Sustainability, Accessibility, Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) Strategy 2025-30 focuses on environmental sustainability and digital transformation to ensure modern and inclusive transportation, a senior official has said.

While talking to Qatar TV, Sheikha Dana bint Abdullah al-Thani, the head of the MoT's Strategic Planning Department, said that the ministry's strategy takes into account elements of environmental sustainability and digital transformation to ensure modern transportation that serves everyone.

The MoT recently launched the strategy under the slogan Reaching Beyond Horizons.

It features an ambitious roadmap focused on developing the transportation and mobility industry in Qatar and enhancing its role in economic growth, sustainability and innovation.

The strategy is based on the ministry's vision of“an integrated, secure, resilient, and sustainable transport ecosystem” and mission of“driving the development of the transport ecosystem towards high logistic efficiency while supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision”.

“The strategy is not limited to infrastructure, but rather focuses on people first and makes daily transportation a smoother and safer experience,” Sheikha Dana said.“The strategy takes into account elements of accessibility to serve everyone with high quality and sustainable efficiency.”

One of the most prominent expected impacts of the strategy is reducing traffic congestion and travel time, which are hindrances to traffic safety, through developing roads and activating integrated public transportation while providing multiple flexible transportation options.

These include public and smart transportation and bicycles in addition to improving air quality by reducing emissions and encouraging clean transportation methods.

The MoT official said that the new strategy includes 42 initiatives and 152 projects.

Sheikha Dana added that it represents a comprehensive roadmap for developing the country's transportation sector, enabling economic growth through supporting logistics services and strengthening the mobility of people and goods as well as customer-centric services in addition to enhancing the utilisation of existing services and infrastructure.

The projects and initiatives also ensure sustainability and resilience through policies and technologies that support reducing emissions and developing human capital.

Sheikha Dana said that the strategy covers various transportation sectors including land and maritime transport.

“There are supporting projects in the areas of digital transformation, sustainability and capacity development,” she stressed.“In its first phase, a group of vital projects and initiatives will be launched.”

