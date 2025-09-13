HMC Spotlights Dementia Care Services During World Alzheimer's Month

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), through its World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia, continues to expand specialist services for the diagnosis, treatment and support of people living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia in Qatar.

As a local and regional leader in dementia care, HMC is highlighting its services during World Alzheimer's Month, marked globally this September under the theme 'Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimer's'.

Since the opening of Qatar's first Geriatric Memory Clinic in 2012 at Rumailah Hospital, HMC has significantly expanded its dementia services to include additional clinics at Al Khor Hospital and Primary Health Care Corporation health centres in Al Sadd, Al Wajbah, Lebaib and Rawdat Al Khail.

“All our Geriatric Memory Clinics are staffed by a multidisciplinary team comprising of geriatricians, specialist dementia physicians, psychologists, dementia care co-ordinators, specialist memory clinic nurses, occupational therapists, as well as neurologists, neuropsychologists and other allied healthcare professionals. We provide a truly comprehensive service and remain committed to improving dementia care in Qatar,” says Dr Hanadi al-Hamad, HMC's deputy chief medical officer, Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatrics.

At the Geriatric Memory Clinics, patients 60 years and above with memory concerns are assessed using the latest diagnostic tools, including family consultations, physical examinations, blood tests, ECGs and brain scans. For those diagnosed with dementia, HMC provides post-diagnostic support to both patients and their families. Patients without dementia are referred to preventive services at the Specialised Geriatric Wellness Clinics, focusing on lifestyle changes to reduce risk.

Services at the clinic also include input from the Geriatric Neuroscience Multidisciplinary Team for advice on complex conditions as well as the Memory Outreach home service that is offered to patients who are not able to make it to the clinic.

A key service provided by HMC is the National Alzheimer's and Memory Services Helpline – RAHA. Since its establishment in 2020, RAHA (4026 2222) has offered confidential and direct access to professional advice on dementia and Alzheimer's disease to thousands of people.

“The RAHA helpline is staffed by a skilled team with multilingual skills who provide support to callers. It is the only service of its kind in Qatar and through the helpline, we have seen an increasing number of families accessing dementia care support at our Geriatric Memory Clinic,” says Dr al-Hamad.

Throughout September, HMC has planned a range of activities to promote active dialogue about dementia and educate the public about the condition. These include an information booth at Grand Mall in Asian Town on September 26, from 1pm to 10pm, where members of HMC's geriatrics care team, speaking both Arabic and English, will be available to answer public questions about the symptoms and care of Alzheimer's patients.

The programme also features school competitions and a Leaders and Healthcare symposium where hospital leads and healthcare experts in Qatar will come together to learn about the latest developments in dementia treatment and management. This year, HMC will once again collaborate with the Ministry of Interior to host dementia awareness sessions for first responders including police and traffic department personnel.

Hamad Medical Corporation World Health Organisation Healthy Ageing and Dementia Alzheimer's disease dementia