Nomas Center Organises Course On Traditional Fishing

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nomas Center continues to offer training courses dedicated to teaching the art of sea fishing, one of the most important traditional professions linked to Qatar's history and rich maritime heritage.

This is part of its programmes aimed at instilling authentic values in the hearts of young people and introducing them to the heritage of their forefathers.

The course aims to introduce young participants to the basics of marine fishing, starting with knowledge of traditional fishing tools and how to use them, moving on to the art of sailing and safety at sea, and finally to sound environmental practices that ensure the sustainability of marine resources.

Trainees also learn the art of casting nets, how to select fishing spots, and how to deal with ocean currents and weather changes.

The course pays special attention to practical aspects, with trainees spending time at sea under the supervision of experienced instructors, providing a realistic experience resembling that of fishermen of the past. Theoretical activities are combined with folk stories and narratives that reflect the suffering, patience, and co-operation of ancient fishermen in facing the challenges of the sea.

This course is organised in line with Nomas Center's mission to promote authentic Qatari identity, connect new generations to their national heritage, and instil in them life skills and values such as patience and teamwork.

The course witnessed a growing turnout from participants, who emphasised the importance of these programmes in deepening children's connection to their roots.

Nomas Center sea fishing maritime heritage