DICID Chairman Affirms Qatar's Belief In Peace As A Rational, Moral Option

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar, with its prudent leadership, believes in peace as the rational and moral option and in constructive dialogue as the path toward ensuring a more cooperative and safe future among peoples, Doha International Centre for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) chairman Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Naimi (pictured) has said.

He was addressing the two-day International Conference on Peace Among Followers of Religions 2025, hosted by Malaysia's Penang state government, under the theme of Cultural and Religious Pluralism: A Pathway to Peace and Harmony in a Turbulent World.

Dr al-Naimi touched on the brazen Israeli aggression against Qatar, the nation that has been diligently energising efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region through mediation and dialogue.

He stressed that Qatar would continue these efforts despite all challenges and hurdles.

This conference is an essential gathering and represents the product of multi-institutional and multicultural partnerships, stemming from the consultations of the 15th Doha Conference on Interfaith Dialogue 2024 and the Second International Conference on Peace Making 2025.

Interfaith encounters, Dr al-Naimi said, are not limited to the exchange of knowledge, they spark transformations in thought and behaviour and build practical commitments to advance peace.

He also spoke on the tragic situation that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing, stressing that brothers in Palestine have been entrapped in a years-long methodical siege, war, displacement, and starvation.

Dr al-Naimi added that the DICID has launched an awareness campaign on deliberate starvation in Gaza to highlight this crime, with hopes remaining substantial with human voices around the globe that demand an end to this calamity.

Peace is a joint moral and human responsibility, he stressed, and this conference should go far beyond merely a dialogue to be a springboard to real transformations, practical partnerships, and global efforts that build a future that underpins co-existence, tolerance, and harmony.

Organised by the Coalition of Islamic Non-Governmental Organisations in Malaysia, in collaboration with the Penang state government, and in partnership and under the auspices of the DICID, the conference convenes more than 200 dignitaries, including high-ranking officials, religious leaders, academics, and civil society representatives from a host of countries around the world.

Regarding the partnership forged with the DICID in organising this event, Dr al-Naimi highlighted that this collaboration, in terms of organisation and sponsorship, embodies the centre's objectives and efforts to promote dialogue and understanding among followers of religions.

He said that the centre has a substantial presence in numerous countries worldwide, including Western and Arab nations.

Convening in Malaysia and other southeast Asian countries, Dr al-Naimi stated, is a natural extension of Qatar's efforts in the field of dialogue and peace-building, which broadens horizons to handle novel challenges.

He noted that Malaysia's experience in unity and peace is a perfect opportunity, as it is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state, making it a fertile ground for the experience of interfaith dialogue.

