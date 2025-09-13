US, Trump Unhappy With Israeli Strike On Doha, Reiterates Rubio
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump's top diplomat, Marco Rubio reiterated Saturday that the US and President Donald Trump were not happy about Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.
"There are still 48 hostages that deserve to be released immediately, all at once. And there is still the hard work ahead once this ends, of rebuilding Gaza in a way that provides people the quality of life that they all want," Rubio told reporters.
Israel's nearly two-year-long campaign has killed more than 64,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local authorities. It has sparked a hunger crisis and led to allegations that Israel is committing genocide, including this month by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars.
Qatar has been one of the mediators, along with the US, trying to secure a ceasefire deal that would include the captives' release from Gaza.
On Tuesday, Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Doha. US officials described it as a unilateral escalation that did not serve American or Israeli interests.
The strike on the territory of a close US ally sparked broad condemnation from other Arab states and derailed ceasefire and hostage talks brokered by Qatar.
On Friday, Rubio met with Qatar's Prime Minister HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the White House.
Later this month, countries including France and Britain are expected to recognise Palestinian statehood, a move opposed by Israel Rubio Israeli attack in Doha
"There are still 48 hostages that deserve to be released immediately, all at once. And there is still the hard work ahead once this ends, of rebuilding Gaza in a way that provides people the quality of life that they all want," Rubio told reporters.
Israel's nearly two-year-long campaign has killed more than 64,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, according to local authorities. It has sparked a hunger crisis and led to allegations that Israel is committing genocide, including this month by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars.
Qatar has been one of the mediators, along with the US, trying to secure a ceasefire deal that would include the captives' release from Gaza.
On Tuesday, Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Doha. US officials described it as a unilateral escalation that did not serve American or Israeli interests.
The strike on the territory of a close US ally sparked broad condemnation from other Arab states and derailed ceasefire and hostage talks brokered by Qatar.
On Friday, Rubio met with Qatar's Prime Minister HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the White House.
Later this month, countries including France and Britain are expected to recognise Palestinian statehood, a move opposed by Israel Rubio Israeli attack in Doha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment