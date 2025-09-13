Trump Urges NATO Allies To Impose 50-100% Tariffs On China To 'Break Its Grip Over Russia,' Weeks After Penalising India
In a letter posted on his Truth Social account, Trump said that US is prepared to hit Russia with major sanctions but only if all NATO nations collectively discontinue oil purchases from Moscow and impose their own sanctions.
“NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% tariffs on China, to be fully withdrawn after the war with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ending this deadly, but ridiculous war. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip," he wrote in the letter.China's dominance in trade with Russia
In August 2025, China continued to be the largest global buyer of Russian fossil fuels , contributing 40% of Russia's export revenues from its top five importers, amounting to 5.7 billion euro. India stood second in the list, followed by Turkiye which is a NATO member, according to data compiled from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.Also Read | Trump's 'reversal' to push India towards Russia, China? Fareed Zakaria analyses Also Read | Trump issues BLUNT message to all NATO nations over Russia-Ukraine war: 'If...'
As per the data, China has bought 47% of Russia's crude exports worth 3.1 billion euro, making it the top export destination for Moscow's crude oil.
China, among other countries are increasingly buying Russian oil after European Union boycotted most Russian seaborne oil from January 2023, leading to a massive shift in crude flows from Europe to Asia.Trump's punishment for buying Russian crude
While Trump continues to claim that the Russia-Ukraine war would never have begun if he was the President back then, he has struggled to deliver on his promises of reaching a resolution and has instead repeatedly threatened to ramp up pressure on Moscow, said AP in a news report.Also Read | Trump tariffs on India explained: A serious threat to the economy, stock market?
Last month, the US slapped a 50% tariff on India as a penalty for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil, though he has not yet taken any such action against China.
“This is not Trump's war (it would never have started if I was President), it is Biden's and Zelenskyy's war. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone). If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States,” he said in the social media post.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment