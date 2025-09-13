Nepal Urges Tourists To Return, Assures Safety: 'Completely Safe, Nation Slowly Recovering'

In the wake of recent GenZ protests that unsettled Nepal, its citizens are rallying online to safeguard one of the nation's most vital economic pillars-tourism. Nepalis have flooded social media with appeals, urging tourists, travellers to continue exploring the Himalayan nation, declaring it“completely safe for travellers, with the nation now slowly gathering itself.”

The youth took to social platforms on Saturday, clarifying that the agitation was“purely against the govt, without any intention of hurting tourists.” Their messages coincided with an announcement from the Nepal Tourism Board, which promised free renewal of tourist visas that expired during the protest period starting September 8.

A popular X account, Routine of Nepal Banda, with over one million followers, shared a spirited photo of foreign visitors dancing to traditional Nepalese tunes.“Appeal to tourists... Nepal back to normal. Please visit our beautiful country. Perfect reason to do so... We request people abroad to promote our tourism at this time,” the post read.

Citizens echoed similar sentiments across platforms. One Instagram user wrote,“Nepal has always welcomed tourists with open arms. We might be poor with money but rich in love for our guests. No tourist will be bothered in our beautiful country, ever.”

Foreign tourists, meanwhile, appeared largely unfazed by the unrest. Luke Ziccardi, 29, from England, said he was determined to carry on with his plans.“I landed in Kathmandu on Friday morning with a planned trip to Everest base camp before I turn 30 in November,” said Ziccardi, a parcel van driver.“I was initially nervous regarding my visit after reading news on Nepal. Then I checked with my team-mates in Kathmandu about the situation and was told it was safe. Travel agents are operating normally. I have decided to keep my plans intact. Everest base camp has always been my dream.”

Indian tourists in Nepal

Even visiting Indian travellers voiced admiration for Nepal's warmth. A group from Mumbai, after paying homage at Pashupatinath Mandir, expressed no misgivings about their trip. Dr. Gita Singh, part of the group of doctors and lawyers, said,“We weren't bothered by anyone during our visits to popular tourist places after landing here on Sept 7. We are willing to come here again as we feel a people-to-people connection with Nepal.”