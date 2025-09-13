Tennessee United For Human Rights Launches Planning For Human Rights Day In Nashville
Planning is now underway, and TNUHR is extending an open invitation to other organizations across Tennessee to take part in shaping the program and partnering in this year's observance. Groups interested in joining the planning committee or contributing to the event can connect with TNUHR by emailing .
“Human Rights Day is a time for communities to unite and recommit to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said the organizers.“By joining together, we can amplify awareness, celebrate progress, and inspire action to ensure these rights are upheld in Tennessee and beyond.”
The event location and theme will be announced in the coming weeks. Past observances have included awards presentations, youth engagement, and participation from leaders across multiple sectors.
For more information or to become involved in Human Rights Day 2025, contact .
