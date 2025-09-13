Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait strongly denounces the deadly terrorist attack on a military convoy in northwest Pakistan, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Armed Forces hosted the second Kuwait-Saudi coordination meeting to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in naval operations.
KUWAIT - Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud started an official visit to Kuwait.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS) delegation concluded its visit to Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, as part of Kuwait's humanitarian efforts to support refugees worldwide.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Fire Force announced that six of its teams brought under control a massive fire that broke out in three warehouses containing dyes, diesel, gas cylinders, and various flammable materials in a farm in Al-Sulaibiya agricultural area.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Airways has earned the 2026 5-Star Airline Rating for providing excellent passenger on-board services from the APEX organization, based on objective opinions from passengers all over the world.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Scientific Center hosted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Through Arts event organized by the UN's UNESCO incorporation with Zee Arts.
KUWAIT - Al-Kuwait SC's team achieved its second consecutive victory in the 40th Arab Handball Championship of Champions Club by defeating fellow Kuwaiti club Kazma SC with a score of 33-24.
DOHA - Qatar confirmed it would host the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday to be held against backdrop of recent developments in the region.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Army pursued collecting arms from Palestinian refugee camps receiving five truckloads of weapons from Ain El-Helwe shanty town in the south and three others from Al-Beddawi camp in the north.
ISLAMABAD - At least 35 "terrorists" were killed while 12 army soldiers "embraced martyrdom" in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, north Pakistan.
TUNIS - The first vessel of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) - an international humanitarian mission, has left Bizerte seaport, north Tunisia, heading towards Gaza Strip to break the decades-long Israeli siege on the enclave. (end)
